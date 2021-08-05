B.L.Kashyap & Sons wins orders worth Rs 189.85 cr

-
ALSO READ
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.58 crore in the March 2021 quarter
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.82 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Benchmarks snap 2-day losing streak; Nifty reclaims 14,500 mark; HDFC twins jump
Tata group, Suryoday Bank, Kalyan Jewellers in focus
Nifty hovers above 14,500; HDFC twins jump
-
Total order inflow so far in FY22 stands at Rs 694.02 crB.L.Kashyap & Sons announced that the company has been awarded projects worth Rs 189.85 crore. These include a project for Concrete & Block Work Package worth Rs 105.02 crore and another project for Civil & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 84.83 crore.
With these new orders, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 694.02 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU