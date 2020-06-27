Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 85.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 647.30 croreNet profit of Prakash Industries declined 85.68% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 647.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 884.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.08% to Rs 118.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 539.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.11% to Rs 2973.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3587.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales647.30884.67 -27 2973.643587.51 -17 OPM %12.4020.60 -11.7321.91 - PBDT56.90160.53 -65 263.06693.12 -62 PBT18.09126.66 -86 118.19559.14 -79 NP18.09126.29 -86 118.19539.22 -78
