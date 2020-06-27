Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 37.66 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 4.50% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.24% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 147.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

