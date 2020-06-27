Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 125.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Premier Polyfilm shuts down production activities due to COVID-19
Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 37.66 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 4.50% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.24% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 147.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.6641.74 -10 147.29150.45 -2 OPM %13.2511.36 -10.398.47 - PBDT4.363.91 12 12.519.63 30 PBT3.302.91 13 8.706.19 41 NP2.092.00 5 6.214.46 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU