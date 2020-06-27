Max Heights Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Max Healthcare to admit COVID-19 patients from Friday
Max Financial Q4 PAT tumbles 97% to Rs 7 cr
Max Financial Services settles Rs 123 cr tax dispute under Vivad se Vishwas scheme
Max India update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
-
Sales rise 201.70% to Rs 23.08 croreNet Loss of Max Heights Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 201.70% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.45% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.087.65 202 43.4045.46 -5 OPM %10.1832.03 -11.8014.17 - PBDT-0.08-0.89 91 2.142.62 -18 PBT-0.14-0.97 86 1.892.32 -19 NP-0.01-0.19 95 0.360.66 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU