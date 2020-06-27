Atul Auto consolidated net profit declines 68.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto declined 68.06% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.63% to Rs 53.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 617.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 661.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

