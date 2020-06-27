Atul Auto consolidated net profit declines 68.06% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.91% to Rs 110.83 croreNet profit of Atul Auto declined 68.06% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.63% to Rs 53.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 617.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 661.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.83165.19 -33 617.51661.35 -7 OPM %5.1011.44 -11.5312.32 - PBDT5.8519.22 -70 73.2887.49 -16 PBT4.2417.79 -76 66.8881.95 -18 NP3.9712.43 -68 53.6055.05 -3
