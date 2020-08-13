Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 92.18% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 10.68 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 92.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.6819.64 -46 OPM %2.5310.18 -PBDT1.162.81 -59 PBT0.072.13 -97 NP0.141.79 -92

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020.

