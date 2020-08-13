Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 92.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 10.68 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 92.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.6819.642.5310.181.162.810.072.130.141.79

