Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.811.35 -40 OPM %-64.20-35.56 -PBDT0.69-0.11 LP PBT0.60-0.20 LP NP0.37-0.14 LP

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:25 IST

