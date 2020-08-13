Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.811.35-64.20-35.560.69-0.110.60-0.200.37-0.14

