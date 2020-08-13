Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 23.83 croreNet loss of Natraj Proteins reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 23.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.8323.01 4 OPM %-3.735.78 -PBDT-1.550.28 PL PBT-1.700.11 PL NP-1.700.09 PL
