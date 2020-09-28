Premier Explosives hits the roof on receiving arms licence

-
ALSO READ
Escorts reports muted tractor sales in May
Two men die as truck falls into gorge
Wenlock hospital gets over 200 personal protective equipment
Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval
COVID-19: PM directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment
-
Premier Explosives hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 119.50 after the company said it received arms licence for making all types of warheads and fuses in Telangana.The company received the licence from Arms License Issuance Authority, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Arms Act 1959. This licence, which is valid for life time, enables the company to enter into new business area in defence explosives like warheads (blasts, fragmentation, shaped charge) and all types of fuses (electronic, mechanical).
Premier Explosives is engaged in the business of high energy materials (commercial explosives and defense explosives).
On a consolidated basis, Premier Explosives reported net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales slumped 56.3% to Rs 23.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019
The scrip has grown 111.5% from its 52-week low of Rs 56.50 hit on 25 March 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 184.50 on 24 October 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU