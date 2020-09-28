Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 4.99%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 2.17%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 47.18% over last one month compared to 5.07% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 680.2. The S&P BSE Power index is up 2.17% to quote at 1647.57. The index is down 5.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 4.15% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 2.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 15.02 % over last one year compared to the 3.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 47.18% over last one month compared to 5.07% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14833 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 699 on 16 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.7 on 26 Sep 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)