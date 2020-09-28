Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 4.98%

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 33.55% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.32% drop in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd fell 4.98% today to trade at Rs 6.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.49% to quote at 19690.98. The index is up 8.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd decreased 1.62% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 28.6 % over last one year compared to the 2.73% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 33.55% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.02 on 17 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.46 on 24 Oct 2019.

