Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 54.7 points or 2.16% at 2585.74 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Shankara Building Products Ltd (up 7.34%), The Anup Engineering Ltd (up 6.85%),Surya Roshni Ltd (up 6.75%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (up 5.24%),IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 5.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.98%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 4.98%), Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (up 4.98%), and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (up 4.96%).

On the other hand, GMM Pfaudler Ltd (down 5%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.62%), and HLE Glascoat Ltd (down 1.95%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 337.97 or 0.9% at 37726.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.75 points or 0.98% at 11158.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.24 points or 1.72% at 14744.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.63 points or 1.44% at 4900.46.

On BSE,1484 shares were trading in green, 360 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

