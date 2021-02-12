Prestige Estate Q3 PAT skids 59% to Rs 88 cr

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit tanked 59.4% to Rs 87.80 crore on 31.1% decline in net sales at Rs 1,847.60 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) slumped 56.4% to Rs 135.80 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 311.60 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter skid 9.9% to Rs 63.50 crore as against Rs 70.50 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 11 February 2021.

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects fell 0.66% to Rs 284.80 on BSE. Prestige Group is a property development company based in South India.

