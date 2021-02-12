Prestige Estate Q3 PAT skids 59% to Rs 88 cr

-
ALSO READ
Prestige Estates Projects to sell certain properties to Blackstone
Prestige Estates in demand after CCI approves Blackstone deal
Brigade Enterprises subsidiary partners Prestige Estates Projects
Prestige Estates Projects, D B Realty acquire stake in Pandora Heights
Brigade Enterprises's subsidiary Mysore Projects enters into partnership with Prestige Estate Projects
-
The real estate developer's consolidated net profit tanked 59.4% to Rs 87.80 crore on 31.1% decline in net sales at Rs 1,847.60 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) slumped 56.4% to Rs 135.80 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 311.60 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter skid 9.9% to Rs 63.50 crore as against Rs 70.50 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 11 February 2021.
Shares of Prestige Estates Projects fell 0.66% to Rs 284.80 on BSE. Prestige Group is a property development company based in South India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU