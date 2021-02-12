NHPC in demand after strong Q3 performance

NHPC gained 3.25% to Rs 25.45 after the PSU company posted a 50.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 961.64 crore on a 9.3% rise in net sales to Rs 2359.68 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 803.9 crore in Q3 FY21, soaring 411% from Rs 157.1 crore in Q3 FY20.

Meanwhile, the company's board in its meeting held on Thursday (11 February 2021) approved the proposal for taking over of 2% equity share of PTC India in Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL) [a joint venture company between NHPC (49%), Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (49%) and PTC (2%)] by NHPC subject to approval of Ministry of Power, Government of India.

NHPC is buying 40,80,000 equity shares of CVPPPL held by PTC amounting to Rs 4,08,00,000 at book value i.e. Rs 4,18,87,140 (as on 30 September 2020). Hence, the above transaction is considered as related party transaction. Subsequently, CVPPPL will become subsidiary of NHPC.

NHPC is engaged in electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. The firm is also engaged in contracts, project management and consultancy works. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)