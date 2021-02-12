Greenply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd and Va Tech Wabag Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2021.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd and Va Tech Wabag Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2021.

Greenply Industries Ltd surged 14.85% to Rs 157.4 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42625 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 84.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 129. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75579 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd spurt 9.90% to Rs 834.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3576 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd added 8.38% to Rs 225. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76680 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)