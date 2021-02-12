Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2021.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 126.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3074 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 18.90% to Rs 280. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 454 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 27.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56273 shares in the past one month.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd exploded 12.03% to Rs 596.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5735 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd gained 10.09% to Rs 74.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

