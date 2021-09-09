Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 2.64%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 22.64% over last one month compared to 5.67% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.6% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.64% today to trade at Rs 432. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.86% to quote at 3312.67. The index is up 5.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 2.13% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 99.26 % over last one year compared to the 52.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 22.64% over last one month compared to 5.67% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16084 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.85 on 06 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 222.4 on 09 Sep 2020.

