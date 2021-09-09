Infosys, The Economist Group partner to accelerate sustainability solutions

The IT major and The Economist Group, a global media company, announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive impact through a new business-to-business (B2B) model.

Infosys and The Economist Group have collaborated to create the necessary climate for change. This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet.

The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October 2021. It will combine Infosys' digital services and capabilities with The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise. By leveraging the collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world.

Infosys' consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Shares of IT major lost 0.35% to Rs 1,687 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)