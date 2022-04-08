Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die

A total of 11 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

The Budget Session 2022 of Parliament, which commenced on 31 January 2022, was adjourned sine die on Thursday, 7 April 2022. The session had a total of 27 sittings for a total of 177 hours and 50 minutes. The productivity of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session 2022 was approximately 129% and that of Rajya Sabha was 98%.

During this session a total of 13 Bills (12 in Lok Sabha and 01 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. 13 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 11 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. A total of 11 Bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session include:

- The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, to authorise for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

- The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to (i) unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity; (ii) ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources; (iii) bring about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to amend Part XV.Tripura of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to insert "Darlong" community as a sub-tribe of "Kuki" after sub-tribe "(iii) Chhalya" in entry 9 in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to omit Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the State of Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Jharkhand.

Further, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was also passed by Lok Sabha which seeks to (a) prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems; (b) empower the Central Government to (i) freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing; (ii) prohibit making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

