Prime Minister Urges Telecom Industry To Ensure Timely Roll-out Of 5G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 today through video conference. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing. He cautioned, due to technological upgradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently.
He asked the delegates to ponder whether the industry can form a task-force to think of a better way of handling the electronic waste and create a circular economy. He urged to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians. The Prime Minister said it is important to think and plan how to improve lives with the upcoming technology revolution.
