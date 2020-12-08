National Mission On Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage To Ensure India Captures Economic Opportunities At Hand

-
-
The National Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage will ensure that India captures the economic opportunities at hand, while delivering societal and environmental benefits that will improve quality of life for citizens, NITI Aayog stated yesterday. Going forward, once there exist a framework with more conducive policies and with emphasis on support infrastructure and cost-effective options of advance battery storage, the e-mobility & renewable energy disruptions shall transform into an indispensable force. An event that is now well factored into future business strategies of the global markets. In alignment with Government's vision for "Atmanirbhar Bharat," or "Self-reliant India", Government of India had set-up the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.
The core objective of the Mission has been to obtain overarching cohesiveness in policy framework for promoting e-mobility and battery storage in the country. The mission, taking clue from these global developments and early market signals regarding the advanced battery manufacturing and that it represents one of the largest economic opportunities of the 21st century, proposed an integrated program to facilitate Advance Chemistry Cells (ACC) and battery storage manufacturing in the country. NITI Aayog, which is the nodal steering body for the mission, has already drafted the said program framework and the model bid documents have now been published on its website to initiate stakeholder's consultation.
