Rabi Pulses And Oilseeds Plantings Continue Impressively

The latest reports from Agricultural Ministry suggest that rabi acreage stood at 430.59 lakh hectares (lh) as on 4th December 2020, up 3.91% than nearly 414.41 lh planted in the corresponding week last year. The area under primary rabi crop wheat was marginally up by 0.83% at 204.41 lh. The acreage in total pulses rose around 13.17% to nearly 116.56 lh. Of this, area under Chana or gram rose by 16.21% to 82.18 lh.

Oilseeds planting jumped by 6.19% to 67 lh. Area under Mustard stood at 61.82 lh, up 7.70% on year. Acreage of coarse cereals fell by 7.22% to 33 lh. The Barley acreage dropped around 15% to 4.94 lh while Maize area also slipped by 18% to 6.65 lh.

