Nila Spaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TD Power Systems Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Elantas Beck India Ltd and Galactico Corporate Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2022.

Nila Spaces Ltd surged 9.87% to Rs 4.23 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd soared 7.84% to Rs 375.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4524 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd spiked 7.01% to Rs 29. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6144 shares in the past one month.

Elantas Beck India Ltd jumped 5.20% to Rs 3900. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1617 shares in the past one month.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 122.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11902 shares in the past one month.

