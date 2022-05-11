Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Gas Ltd, SRF Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2022.

Gujarat Gas Ltd, SRF Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2022.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 8.29% to Rs 23.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd soared 6.50% to Rs 539.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd surged 5.22% to Rs 2222.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33195 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd added 5.04% to Rs 3708.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6565 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd exploded 4.97% to Rs 175.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)