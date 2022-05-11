Zensar Tech gains as Q4 PAT rises 42% QoQ to Rs 129 cr

Shares of Zensar Tech gained 5.08% to Rs 299.90 after the IT company reported a 42.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.90 crore on a 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1153.80 in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 47% and 31.6%, respectively.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 179.60 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 42.2% quarter on quarter and 47.8% year on year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.7% to Rs 164.2 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin declined for fifth consecutive quarter falling to 14.1% in Q4 FY22 from 19.9% in Q4 FY21.

In Q4FY22, the company reported revenue of $153.2 million, a sequential growth of 4.1% and a year on year growth of 27.4%.

On full year basis, the company reported 38.8% rise in net profit to Rs 416.30 crore on a 12.2% increase in the net sales to Rs 4,243.80 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 as compared to financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and managing director of Zensar Technologies said, "This has been one of our strongest quarters with revenues at $153.2M and our best year yet with annual revenues at $569.4M. Our quarterly YoY growth of 27.4% has been the highest in the last few quarters due to strong deal momentum across all geographies and verticals. Our new strategy unveiled with a new brand at the beginning of the fiscal year has helped us drive increased engagement and traction with our clients.

In terms of performance across the regions, Europe, at quarterly YoY growth of 29.7% and sequential QoQ growth of 9.8%, has seen one of its highest ever quarterly revenue numbers. The US region posted a 28.8% quarterly YoY growth and 3.4% sequential QoQ growth, driven by the growth in both existing and new accounts. South Africa also continued its momentum, posting a quarterly YoY growth of 15.7%, he added.

He further elaborated, "From a vertical perspective, consumer services have seen a significant turnaround, with a quarterly YoY growth of 34.1%. BFSI at 35.4% quarterly YoY growth and HTM at a quarterly YoY growth of 13.7% have also demonstrated strong performance.

Speaking on the Q4 FY22 performance, Sachin Zute, CFO of Zensar Technologies said, Our PAT has registered a quarterly YoY growth of 38.7% and 18.4% YoY for FY22. Our net cash stood at $155.7M at the end of Q4FY22. Our order book for the Q4FY22 quarter stood at $165.6M, a healthy 32% growth over the last quarter, which is a good indicator of the relevance of our capabilities to our clients.

The IT company's voluntary attrition rate stood at 27.9% in Q4 FY22 as compared to 26.7% in Q3 FY22 and 14.8% in Q4 FY21.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Zensar Technologies is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and solutions and company's industry expertise spans across manufacturing, retail, media, banking, insurance, healthcare and utilities.

