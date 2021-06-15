Promoters reduce stake in Newgen Software Technologies

Newgen Software Technologies announced the sale of 10.57% stake in the company by members of the promoter / promoter group to a group of reputed institutional investors, pursuant to trades on the stock exchange.

Upon settlement, the aggregate equity shareholding of the Promoter/Promoter Group in the Company will comprise 55.16% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

