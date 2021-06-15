Wipro named as a Leader in Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems Services

-
By IDC MarketScapeWipro has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems Services 2021 Vendor Assessment report.
The recognition comes after a year of unprecedented disruption and unanticipated challenges that placed significant pressure on supply chains across the globe. As more vulnerabilities came to light, companies turned to adopt sophisticated supply chain management tools, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence to improve resilience and operational efficiencies.
The IDC MarketScape research evaluated 11 firms that support the assessment, selection, and implementation of SAP's supply chain management suite of products. The report named Wipro as a Leader in both quantitative and qualitative characteristics and capabilities that affect a vendor's success in delivering supply chain management transformation for manufacturers and retailers. Wipro was recognized for its consulting and process mining capabilities, analytics, and outcome-based approach.
