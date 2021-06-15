JUST IN
Cyient launches Mobius for outage planning and scheduling

Cyient announced the launch of Mobius, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution and decision support platform.

Mobiushosted on Microsoft Azureconsolidates the outage planning and approval process within a central location to provide improved information flow for optimizing schedule plans.

Mobius provides customers with:

- A robust and secure outage planning, scheduling, and visualization system built on a strong communication platform for addressing ongoing and future outages and curtailments

- Transparency in communicating planned outages to all connections that may be impacted

- Reduced outages on their network and easy risk/opportunity tracking, helping reduce outage costs that can affect operational budgets

First Published: Tue, June 15 2021. 16:45 IST

