Cyient launches Mobius for outage planning and scheduling

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches new version of its Cloud Assurance Platform Services for Microsoft Azure
Infosys collaborates with RXR Realty
Mindtree earns Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization
Volumes spurt at Cyient Ltd counter
Persistent to utilise IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation
-
Cyient announced the launch of Mobius, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution and decision support platform.
Mobiushosted on Microsoft Azureconsolidates the outage planning and approval process within a central location to provide improved information flow for optimizing schedule plans.
Mobius provides customers with:
- A robust and secure outage planning, scheduling, and visualization system built on a strong communication platform for addressing ongoing and future outages and curtailments
- Transparency in communicating planned outages to all connections that may be impacted
- Reduced outages on their network and easy risk/opportunity tracking, helping reduce outage costs that can affect operational budgets
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU