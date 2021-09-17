Prospects Brightening For Economy Says RBI, Aggregate Demand Gaining Firmer Ground

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in its latest monthly update that prospects are brightening for the economy achieving escape velocity from the pandemic as the second wave wanes and preparedness for future remains on war-alert status. Aggregate demand is gaining firmer ground, while on the supply side, IIP and core industries mirror improvement in industrial activity and services sector indicators point towards sustained recovery. The trajectory of inflation is shifting down more favourably than anticipated. As pandemic scars heal and supply conditions are restored with productivity gains, a sustained easing of core inflation can be expected, which will reinforce the growth-supportive stance of monetary policy. The investment intentions of the Indian private corporates remained sluggish as reflected by lower numbers of new announcements and completions of projects. The pandemic uncertainties adversely impacted appetite for new projects during 2020-21 and posed impediments to timely completion of pipeline projects. In 2021-22, demand for new projects would shape the private investment outlook, along with the progress of the projects already in the pipeline.

