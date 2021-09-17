Prospects Brightening For Economy Says RBI, Aggregate Demand Gaining Firmer Ground

-
ALSO READ
US Stocks close higher
Several High Frequency Indicators Of Economic Activity Recovering Says RBI
US Stocks lose ground ahead of inflation update
RBI Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Monetary Policy To Remain Accommodative
Aggregate Demand Buoyed By Release Of Pent-up Demand Post Unlock Says RBI
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in its latest monthly update that prospects are brightening for the economy achieving escape velocity from the pandemic as the second wave wanes and preparedness for future remains on war-alert status. Aggregate demand is gaining firmer ground, while on the supply side, IIP and core industries mirror improvement in industrial activity and services sector indicators point towards sustained recovery. The trajectory of inflation is shifting down more favourably than anticipated. As pandemic scars heal and supply conditions are restored with productivity gains, a sustained easing of core inflation can be expected, which will reinforce the growth-supportive stance of monetary policy. The investment intentions of the Indian private corporates remained sluggish as reflected by lower numbers of new announcements and completions of projects. The pandemic uncertainties adversely impacted appetite for new projects during 2020-21 and posed impediments to timely completion of pipeline projects. In 2021-22, demand for new projects would shape the private investment outlook, along with the progress of the projects already in the pipeline.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU