RBI Says Foreign Liabilities Of MF Companies Stood At US $14.5 Billion In March 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of the 2020-21 round of the Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of the Mutual Fund (MF) Companies yesterday. The survey covered 44 Indian MF companies and their Asset Management Companies (AMCs), which held/acquired foreign assets/ liabilities during 2020-21 and/or in the preceding year. RBI noted that foreign liabilities of MF companies stood at US $14.5 billion in March 2021, which were mainly in form of units issued to non-residents. Foreign assets of MF companies increased due to rise in equity security and other foreign assets during the year and stood at US $ 2.9 billion at end-March 2021.

UAE, UK, USA and Singapore together accounted for nearly 45 per cent of the total MF units held by non-residents, both at face value as well as at market value. Overseas equity investments of MF companies were largely concentrated in the USA and Luxembourg. Foreign liabilities of AMCs stood at US $ 5.7 billion in March 2021 whereas their foreign assets were much lower at US $ 0.1 billion. Non-residents in Japan and UK together held nearly 89 per cent of FDI of the AMCs.

