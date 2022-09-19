PSP Projects bags work orders worth Rs 167 crore

-
The civil construction company on Monday (19 September 2022) announced that it has been awarded with work orders worth Rs 167.35 crore in industrial, precast and residential segments.
The company said that the work orders include a major order to construct Phase 2 of the Noodle Factory from its repeat client.
With receipt of the above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,511.58 crore, the company stated in the press release.
PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 29.04 crore on a 9.68% increase in sales to Rs 348.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of PSP Projects were down 0.62% to Rs 638.35 on the BSE.
