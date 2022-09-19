Volumes jump at Symphony Ltd counter

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1963 shares

Gillette India Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 September 2022.

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1963 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.882.55. Volumes stood at 4403 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd witnessed volume of 26630 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 71.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.5,420.05. Volumes stood at 398 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 12.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 63.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18917 shares. The stock gained 0.59% to Rs.223.10. Volumes stood at 25616 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 81878 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1564 shares. The stock gained 3.56% to Rs.3,271.05. Volumes stood at 498 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 27637 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 50.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.4,110.00. Volumes stood at 553 shares in the last session.

