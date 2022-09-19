SAL Steel to supply ferro chrome to AIA Engineering for 3 years

SAL Steel hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 11.34 after the company said that it has entered into a supply agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering (AIA) for supply of ferro chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis.

Consequent to above, the company has also agreed to avail a secured inter corporate deposit of Rs 125 crore from AIA which will be used by the company to repay its loan / for working capital requirements, the firm stated.

SAL Steel is engaged in the business of manufacturing sponge iron, ferro Aaloys and power and the products manufactured by the company are sold in the domestic market as well as international market.

AIA Engineering is primarily involved in the manufacturing of High Chrome Mill Internals. Shares of AIA Engineering were up 0.93% to Rs 2,529.40 on the BSE.

