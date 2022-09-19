SAL Steel to supply ferro chrome to AIA Engineering for 3 years

SAL Steel hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 11.34 after the company said that it has entered into a supply agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering (AIA) for supply of ferro chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis.
Consequent to above, the company has also agreed to avail a secured inter corporate deposit of Rs 125 crore from AIA which will be used by the company to repay its loan / for working capital requirements, the firm stated.
SAL Steel is engaged in the business of manufacturing sponge iron, ferro Aaloys and power and the products manufactured by the company are sold in the domestic market as well as international market.
AIA Engineering is primarily involved in the manufacturing of High Chrome Mill Internals. Shares of AIA Engineering were up 0.93% to Rs 2,529.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU