PSP Projects gains on Rs 115-cr order win

PSP Projects jumped 4.09% to Rs 693 after the company said that it has received work orders Rs 115.49 crore in institutional and industrial categories.

With receipt of the above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,948.58 crore, the company stated in the press release.

Meanwhile, the company on Friday announced that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from Nila Spaces for civil construction of a prestigious residential project "VIDA" at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The project involves civil construction of core & shell of 3B+G+33 floors of high-rise residential towers amounting to Rs 121.51 crore.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diverse range of construction and allied services in India. It provides construction services across the construction value chain ranging from planning and design to construction and post construction activities.

The company's consolidated net profit delcined 40.8% to Rs 21.54 crore on 7.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 359.98 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)