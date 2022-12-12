Affle (India) board to mull fund raising on Dec 14

Affle (India) announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 to consider the proposal for issue of convertible or non-convertible securities through preferential issue or any equivalent method.

Affle said that the purpose for issuance of securities may include issuance to facilitate any inorganic growth of the company through swap of shares or otherwise.

Affle (India) is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

The company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.68 crore on 29.1% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 354.59 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Affle India shed 0.61% to Rs 1,167.75 on the BSE.

