Va Tech Wabag Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2022.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd spiked 11.29% to Rs 372 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62455 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 10.20% to Rs 8.32. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 390.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd soared 9.93% to Rs 11.74. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd gained 8.35% to Rs 84.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42468 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup jumped 7.28% to Rs 7.37. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

