PSP Projects' MD and CEO wins 'CXO of the Year' award

-
ALSO READ
Puravankara, leading the realty space with vision and innovation
Board of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) approves change in registered office and appointment of MD
Flamingo Transworld Scoops 8 Awards at the Gujarat Tourism Awards 2018
BJP fields Hasmukh Patel from Ahmedabad East
Bhanushali murder case: Ex-BJP leader Chhabil Patel arrested
-
PSP Projects announced that Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel, Managing Director and CEO of our Company has been felicitated as the 'CXO of the Year' at the 11th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2019 - Gujarat held on 14 June 2019 at Ahmedabad for his valuable contribution and achievement in the building & construction sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU