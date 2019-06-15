PSP Projects' MD and CEO wins 'CXO of the Year' award

PSP Projects announced that Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel, Managing Director and CEO of our Company has been felicitated as the 'CXO of the Year' at the 11th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2019 - held on 14 June 2019 at for his valuable contribution and achievement in the building & construction sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)