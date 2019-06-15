PSP Projects' MD and CEO wins 'CXO of the Year' award

JUST IN
PSP Projects announced that Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel, Managing Director and CEO of our Company has been felicitated as the 'CXO of the Year' at the 11th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2019 - Gujarat held on 14 June 2019 at Ahmedabad for his valuable contribution and achievement in the building & construction sector.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 12:14 IST

