PSU OMCs decline as crude oil price increases

Shares of three state-run companies fell 1.62% to 2.84% at 13:50 IST on BSE after prices firmed up in international market.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 138.17 points or 0.35% at 39,184.15.

Hindustan Corporation (down 2.84%), (down 2.44%) and Bharat Corporation (down 1.62%), declined.

Higher crude could increase under-recoveries of companies (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed of petrol and diesel.

rose on Wednesday, rekindled by hopes for a US- trade deal and potential economic stimulus from the (ECB).

In the commodities market, for August 2019 settlement was up 22 cents at $62.36 a barrel. The contract rose $1.20, or 1.96% to settle at $62.14 a barrel during the previous trading session.

