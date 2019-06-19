Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.65%, rises for third straight session

-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.71% gain in NIFTY and a 34.52% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 11710.1. The Sensex is at 39150.01, up 0.27%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 3.9% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2051.2, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.85 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.85, up 2.8% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 37.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.71% gain in NIFTY and a 34.52% gain in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 19.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
