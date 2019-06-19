Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Ganges Securities Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2019.
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd spiked 15.48% to Rs 17.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3047 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd soared 12.31% to Rs 47.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 519 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd surged 10.38% to Rs 42. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 254 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd added 8.21% to Rs 5.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5377 shares in the past one month.
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd gained 7.73% to Rs 1.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6402 shares in the past one month.
