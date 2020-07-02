PTC India announces cessation of directors

-
ALSO READ
PTC India Financial Services provides credit ratings update from various agencies
PTC India Q3 profit falls 30 pc to Rs 63 cr
PTC India bags consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from EESL
Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
PTC Industries standalone net profit rises 87.01% in the December 2019 quarter
-
With effect from 01 July 2020PTC India announced that consequent upon his superannuation from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on 30 June, 2020, Naveen Bhushan Gupta, Nominee Director of PFC (DIN- 00530741), has ceased to be a Director on the Board of PTC India w.e.f 01 July 2020.
Dr. Atmanand, Independent Director, (DIN- 06398097), has completed his tenure as Independent Director on 30 June 2020 and ceased to be Director on the Board of PTC India w.e.f 01 July 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU