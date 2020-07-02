PTC India announces cessation of directors

With effect from 01 July 2020

PTC India announced that consequent upon his superannuation from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on 30 June, 2020, Naveen Bhushan Gupta, Nominee Director of PFC (DIN- 00530741), has ceased to be a Director on the Board of PTC India w.e.f 01 July 2020.

Dr. Atmanand, Independent Director, (DIN- 06398097), has completed his tenure as Independent Director on 30 June 2020 and ceased to be Director on the Board of PTC India w.e.f 01 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)