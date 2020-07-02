JUST IN
Jindal Steel & Power records 12% growth in standalone steel sales in Q1

Achieves 8% growth in standalone steel production

Jindal Steel & Power announced that on standalone basis, steel production stood at 1.67 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY21 compared to 1.54 MT in Q1 FY20, recording a growth of 8%. Standalone steel sales rose 12% to 1.56 MT in Q1 FY21.

On consolidated basis, steel production stood at 2.03 MT in Q1 FY21 compared to 2.11 MT in Q1 FY20, recording a decline of 4%. Consolidated steel sales rose 7% to 2.07 MT in Q1 FY21.

Some of the key highlights of the Q1 performance are as under -
-Ever Highest Monthly Steel (incl. pig iron) production of 626,000 tons in June 2020
-Ever Highest Quarterly Steel (incl. pig iron) production of 1,670,000 tons in Q1 FY'21

-Ever Highest Export Sales of 900,000 tons in Q1 FY'21
- Consolidated Steel (incl. pig iron) Sales rises by 7% Q-o-Q

