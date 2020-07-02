Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises accepts resignation of director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 June 2020

The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 30 June 2020 has taken on record the resignation of Dr. B. S. Ramesh (DIN: 00518434), Non-Executive, Non Independent Director, from the directorship of the Company, with effect from the closing of the business hours on the 30 June 2020.

