Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.1454.5550.000.140.290.110.290.080.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)