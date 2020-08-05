JUST IN
Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.14 -21 OPM %54.5550.00 -PBDT0.140.29 -52 PBT0.110.29 -62 NP0.080.21 -62

