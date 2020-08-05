Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.70% to Rs 53.72 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 81.53% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.70% to Rs 53.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.53.7290.594.478.955.3314.702.0610.921.427.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)