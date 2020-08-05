JUST IN
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.70% to Rs 53.72 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 81.53% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.70% to Rs 53.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales53.7290.59 -41 OPM %4.478.95 -PBDT5.3314.70 -64 PBT2.0610.92 -81 NP1.427.69 -82

