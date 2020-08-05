JUST IN
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 440.35 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 9.18% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 440.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 378.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales440.35378.96 16 OPM %11.399.59 -PBDT35.5727.63 29 PBT25.5119.28 32 NP18.1019.93 -9

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 15:27 IST

