Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 440.35 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 9.18% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 440.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 378.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales440.35378.96 16 OPM %11.399.59 -PBDT35.5727.63 29 PBT25.5119.28 32 NP18.1019.93 -9
