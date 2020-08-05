Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 440.35 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 9.18% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 440.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 378.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.440.35378.9611.399.5935.5727.6325.5119.2818.1019.93

