pTron launches its latest True Wireless Earbud Bassbuds Sports

pTron, the Indian Digital Lifestyle and Audio Accessories brand, announced the launch of its latest True Wireless Earbud Bassbuds Sports.

A powerful addition to pTron's wireless earbud family for consumers who want to experience audio with a whole new level of freedom Bassbuds Sports is an affordable and feature-rich truly wireless earbud.

Designed to last a rebels marathon stride, pTron's new Bassbuds Sports true wireless stereo earphones is available at a special launch price of Rs 999/- only on Amazon India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)