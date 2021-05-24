TCS positioned as a Leader in Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems Services.

TCS' Oracle supply chain ecosystem solutions drive both value definition and value realization for clients. Its solutions span across technology, key horizontals, and the major functions of the supply chain.

TCS utilizes best of breed Oracle applications, leverages digital capabilities, and incorporates industry-leading practices and standards into its solutions. TCS' 360-degree partnership with Oracle is built on a powerful framework of co-innovation and delivery, and transforms its clients' supply chains using framework-based business solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)