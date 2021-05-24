GMM Pfaudler commences manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva

GMM Pfaudler has announced that it has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on 24 May 2021.

GMMP had acquired the assets (factory land, building, plant and machinery, office equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures, vehicles and capital work in progress) owned by HDO Technologies (in Liquidation) through an e-auction in March 2021.

The new facility, which signals GMMP's long-term commitment towards meeting the demands of its customers, will immediately enhance the company's capacity in Heavy Engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand our Glass Lining business. The state-of-the-art facility in Vatva, spread over 11.9 acres with seven manufacturing bays (built-up area of 23,617 square meters) is equipped to manufacture a wide range of Heavy Engineering equipment with a crane lifting capacity of 200 metric tonnes, deep-hole drilling (up to 1 meter) capabilities, plate rolling capabilities up to 110 milimeters, strip cladding capabilities, orbital welding capabilities, a 308.6 square meters clean room for fabrication of high alloy materials, vertical turret lathes and other machine tools.

