Punjab National Bank gets revision in credit ratings

From India RatingsPunjab National Bank announced that India Ratings have updated the ratings of the Bank's bonds. The ratings actions are as follows -
Basel Ill Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 4,500 crore) - IND AA+/Negative (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds (Rs 2000 crore)- IND AA+/Negative (Affirmed)
Basel Ill Compliant Tier I Bonds (Rs 6750 crore) - IND A+/Negative (Downgraded)
