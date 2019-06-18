JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From India Ratings

Punjab National Bank announced that India Ratings have updated the ratings of the Bank's bonds. The ratings actions are as follows -

Basel Ill Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 4,500 crore) - IND AA+/Negative (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds (Rs 2000 crore)- IND AA+/Negative (Affirmed)
Basel Ill Compliant Tier I Bonds (Rs 6750 crore) - IND A+/Negative (Downgraded)

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:38 IST

